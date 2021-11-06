NEET-UG Winner Has Also Aced The JEE And KVPY Exams

On Monday, Mrinal Kutteri of Hyderabad was named all-India number one in the NEET-UG 2021 results released, but however what made his success even more remarkable is that he also aced the engineering entrance exam JEE.



In the Joint Entrance Examination, the topper received an all-India rank of 1028. Despite the fact that he is unauthorised for counselling, his JEE achievement boosted his optimism for the objective exam. However, he passed the Indian Institute of Science's (IISc) Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) test and probably have developed an interest in pursuing in genetics research if he hadn't passed NEET.

Mrinal is a Telangana native who attended school in Hyderabad. He attended Gitanjali Devshala School through Class 10 and Jain Heritage School until Class 12. At the same time, he commenced his NEET preparations at Aakash Institute. His mother is a software developer and his father is an HR professional. Mrinal will be the first person in his family to seek the career in medicine.

Mrinal claims that, despite other students, he did not analyse for 8-10 hours straight to pass NEET, but instead took intervals. He concentrated on my studies for brief periods of time, perhaps 45 minutes to an hour, and then took a 10-15 minute rest. The top student explained that his parents and professors were supportive of his timetable and made sure that he didn't feel rushed because of his unconventional study style.