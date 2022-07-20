New EAMCET dates: July 30, 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday rescheduled the date for (TS EAMCET) Agriculture stream, TS ECET and TS PGECET. The Eamcet exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 13 and 15 was now scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31

As per the new schedule by TSCHE, the TS EAMCET exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am to 12 noon and the evening shift will be between 3 pm and 6 pm. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) exam will be conducted on August 1 in two shifts.

The TSCHE also announced the dates for the TS Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. The exam will be conducted for admission into Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME, MTech MPharmacy, MArch) and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in the state.

The exam is set to be conducted from August 2 -5 in two sessions. The morning shift will be between 10 am to 12 noon, and the evening shift is between 2 pm and 4 pm. The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the TSCHE.