NIFT- Hyderabad to host Hastakala Utsav-2024

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad campus is all set to host a three-day annual ‘Hastakala Utsav-2024 from March 14-16.

As part of the event, a craft bazaar artisan awareness workshop and celebration of Indian crafts and culture will be organised,

The three-day programme is meant to bridge the gap between artisans and the market while providing students and attendees with a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of Indian heritage.

The Craft Bazaar-2024 is a platform where weavers and artisans showcase their weaves and crafts and will be open to the public from 11 am to 7 pm on all three days. It embodies the spirit of collaboration, creativity and cultural exchange.

The workshop is meant to increase their understanding of urban markets.

This activity is mutually beneficial to both the artisans and the students, since simultaneously, students gather first-hand knowledge through interactions with craftsmen.

Approximately 45 artisans from different craft clusters of India, mostly from Telangana and AP, are to set up vibrant stalls around the campus with products for sale.

On March 15 a cultural event at 5.30 pm will be presented as a tribute to the elegant drapes of India. The highlight of the evening is a fashion show, where NIFT-Hyderabad students present their creativity through captivating drapes and outfits, presented by talented models.

In a groundbreaking move, faculty members will grace the ramp, showcasing the beauty of handloom textiles. Traditional dances, inspiring drama performances, and a magical musical finale will round off the evening.