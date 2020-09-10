NTA JEE Main 2020: Results to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know how to check

NTA JEE main results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) may declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 results by Friday, September 11, 2020, on its official website.

After the NTA JEE results are out, candidates can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA organised the JEE Mains examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at several centres spread across India.

Based on the results of the JEE Mains exam, the top shortlisted candidates will be qualified to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2020.

In India, the JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges is held twice in a year.

Recently the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared that out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Steps to check JEE Mains 2020 results:

 Go to the JEE website @ jeemain.nta.nic.in

 On the homepage, click on the link, "JEE Mains 2020 results"

 A new page gets displayed on the screen

 Enter your credentials and login

 You will find the JEE Mains 2020 will be shown on the screen

 Download the result and take print of the same for your future reference