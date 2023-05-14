  • Menu
Objections invited on TS EAMCET preliminary key

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Saturday notified that candidates who have written the Agiculture and Medicine (A&M) stream of TS EAMCET-2023 in online mode on May 10 and 11, 2023 can download their response sheet with the preliminary key from the website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in at 6 PM from May 14 onwards.

Dr B Dean Kumar, Convenor, TS EAMCET-2023, in a communique on Saturday, said that the candidates can download their response sheets and may submit their objections on the preliminary key from 6 p.m. of May 14 till 6 p.m. of May 16, by clicking on ‘objections on preliminary key’ option in TS EAMCET-2023 website. Submission of objections in any other mode on the preliminary key will not be accepted, he said.

