Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Objections invited on TS EAMCET preliminary key
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Saturday notified that candidates who have written the Agiculture and...
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Saturday notified that candidates who have written the Agiculture and Medicine (A&M) stream of TS EAMCET-2023 in online mode on May 10 and 11, 2023 can download their response sheet with the preliminary key from the website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in at 6 PM from May 14 onwards.
Dr B Dean Kumar, Convenor, TS EAMCET-2023, in a communique on Saturday, said that the candidates can download their response sheets and may submit their objections on the preliminary key from 6 p.m. of May 14 till 6 p.m. of May 16, by clicking on ‘objections on preliminary key’ option in TS EAMCET-2023 website. Submission of objections in any other mode on the preliminary key will not be accepted, he said.