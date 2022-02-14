Officials Said CBSE Would Likely Announce 10th And 12th Term 1 Results 2021 This Week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of the term 1 examinations for classes 10, 12, and 13 this week. The board official said there's a potential of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week, though he did not specify the result date. Once the date has been confirmed, the board will publicise it. Students are urged to only check the official websites for exam and result updates.



The Class 10, 12 score cards will be accessible for download on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in as they are announced. Apart from the board websites, the DigiLocker app and the website digilocker.gov.in are the other official ways to verify 10th and 12th results.

However, CBSE has published the exam dates for term 2, that will begin on April 26 and will be held offline. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams.

Term 1 CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How To Get A Score Card?

Visit the cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in official websites for further information.

Select CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 from the drop-down menu.

You'll be taken to a page where you may log in.

Fill in the required information, such as your roll number.

The CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen after successful login.

Save the output to your computer and print it off for future reference.

Students should be aware that the board will not disclose pass/fail or essential repeat results for term 1. After the second term's exams, the final result will be released. Meanwhile, the board is anticipated to announce the term 2 board exam date sheets soon. These exams will take place in March and April 2022, and time tables will be available on cbseacademic.nic.in. While the first term's board exam consisted solely of multiple-choice questions, the second term's test will include both short and long answer questions.



The total pass percentage in class 10 was 99.4 percent last year, whereas the pass percentage in class 12 was 99.37 percent.

To receive a passing certificate from the board, students must achieve a minimum score of 33%. Please visit the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in for more information on CBSE Class 10, 12 results.