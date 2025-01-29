Online tech programmes see 25-30% quarterly growth, highlights a study

College Vidya, an online platform enabling students to make informed career and course decisions, has conducted an in-depth study to analyse the growth and trends in enrollment for AI and data science courses over recent years. The findings underscore the surging demand for these technical programmes, driven by increasing professional aspirations and industry needs.

The study reveals a significant quarter-over-quarter enrollment growth in AI and data science courses, with an average increase of 25-30% for programs such as Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), both offering specialisations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. Notably, the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) program with a specialisation in Generative AI witnessed an unprecedented 30% growth in 2024, reflecting the burgeoning interest in cutting-edge technologies.

Specialisations such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science & Data Analytics, and Cloud Computing continue to gain popularity among learners enrolled in BCA and MCA programmes. Similarly, Cyber Security has emerged as another preferred field for individuals seeking advanced technical expertise. The DBA programme’s focus on Generative AI has particularly captured the attention of professionals aiming for leadership roles in the tech industry.

The study highlights the changing demographics of students enrolling in these programs. Online MCA programmes are particularly popular among working professionals with 1-2 years of experience who are keen to upskill themselves. On the other hand, the Online DBA programme appeals to seasoned professionals with 5-6 years of experience, especially those aspiring to CTO and other leadership positions. Interestingly, some students with prior graduation degrees are also opting for Online BCA programs, driven by a strong interest in tech-sector jobs.

In terms of geographic distribution, the study notes that learners enrolling in Online DBA programmes predominantly hail from South Indian states. Meanwhile, BCA and MCA programmes attract students from Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III cities across India, with Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal being prominent contributors. The demand for Online BCA and MCA programmes can be gauged by their ranking among the top three trending courses in 2024. This further reinforces the relevance and appeal of these programs in addressing the evolving needs of learners and the tech industry.

Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya, highlighted the transformative impact of these findings, stating, “I believe the rising demand for AI and Data Science courses is a clear indication of how education is transforming to meet the demands of a digital-first economy. Learners today are focused on acquiring skills that not only enhance their individual capabilities but also contribute to larger technological advancements and industrial growth.