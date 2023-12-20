Live
OU to organise mega alumni meet on December 30
Hyderabad: University College of Science, Saifabad, Osmania University is going to organise a mega alumni meet in 2023 on December 30.
In that regard, a brochure of the alumni meets was launched on Tuesday.
According to the officers, the alumni meet is being organised for the first time and we are trying to bring together the students of Saifabad that are from the 1970 batch to the 2020 batch.
