OU uploads TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2024 hall-tickets

Hyderabad: Osmania University uploaded the hall tickets for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2024 on Wednesday, which is scheduled for June 3. A total of 36,079 candidates have enrolled for the LLB examination, while 4,408 candidates have registered for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2024.

The examination is scheduled to take place across three sessions at 50 designated test centres. The university has uploaded the hall tickets on the official website, and candidates can download them from www.lawcet.tsche.ac.in .