Over 93% students for the class of 2022 of NIIT University get their dream jobs

Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation, and sustainability for the knowledge society, the University of the Future NIIT University (NU), has consistently maintained 100% placement record for all the students who have applied. For the class of 2022, over 93% students got their aspired roles in various renowned organizations like Cisco, Morgan Stanley, PWC, etc. among others. The average CTC is Rs. 11.76 LPA for the top 25% students, while the highest CTC is Rs. 25.12 LPA.

Over 700+ placements and industry partners participated in placement exercises. 20 of NIIT University’s students (NUtons) from the B.Tech CSE batch were successfully placed for Industry Practice with Ernst & Young – one of the leading firms in India. Some of the other top recruiters are market-leading organizations such as Data Security Council of India, IBM, Genpact, Western Union, etc.

If you haven't taken admission yet don't worry, you still have a chance to be a part of NU as admissions are open till the end of October 2023. No matter what the market dynamics, well-skilled and agile employees will always be in demand. Students need to be trained to adapt to the ever-changing world. NU identifies the interests of the students and aligns those with the required skill sets. At NU, students are trained to identify the best career options based on their skill sets. Apart from being technologically up-to-date, Students are encouraged to become job creators.



To apply for the programmes at NU please visit: www.niituniversity.in

Prof. Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University said, “At NIIT University (NU) we are passionate about enriching student education, enabling students to begin living their dreams, and facilitating a challenging career in the new world of work. Our curriculum is aligned with the industry's needs, providing exposure to the workplace through internships, and encouraging students to discover their own voices. We ensure that by the time they graduate, our students are ready to take on the world.”

The curriculum at NU aims to prepare students for a future world of work by offering them excellent industry opportunities. Every student undergoes a 6-month industry internship to get more exposure to the real world of work. NU students have a track record of exceeding expectations and achieving their goals at work.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU imparts education, firmly based on its four Core Principles of providing industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven, and seamless education.

NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. In the last semester of any NU program, a minimum of six months of Industry Practice (IP) is required. Many NU students have completed their IP in famous organizations both in India and abroad.



For more information on admissions and placements please log in to: https://admission2023.niituniversity.in/