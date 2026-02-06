  1. Home
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Encouraging Confidence Beyond Exams

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 6:14 PM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Encouraging Confidence Beyond Exams
Nidhi Thapar, Vice-President – Academics, Ryan Edunation shares, "At a time when board and competitive examinations are approaching and many students experience heightened stress,Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 comes as a welcome reassurance. His message that exams should be viewed as opportunities for self-expression and growth, rather than pressure points, is both timely and powerful. His reminder that life is far greater than any single examination offers immense relief to students and parents alike.

By emphasizing discipline, focus, digital balance, and emotional well-being, he has once again reinforced that academic success is deeply connected to mental resilience, positive thinking, and a healthy approach to learning.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026Exam Stress Relief MessageStudent Mental Health AwarenessPM Modi Education SpeechRyan Edunation Academic Perspective
