Paving way for AI-driven education & inclusive entrepreneurship

The Union Budget 2025 has introduced pivotal measures to foster AI-driven education and inclusive entrepreneurship, positioning India as a global leader in technology and innovation.

With strategic investments aimed at strengthening research, expanding infrastructure, and enhancing accessibility, the budget holds immense potential to shape the country’s education and business ecosystem.

AI centres of excellence: Bridging research and industry collaboration

A notable highlight of the budget is the Rs 500 crore allocations for AI Centres of Excellence. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence by fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

These centers will not only drive research and innovation but also ensure workforce readiness by equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven economy. By integrating AI into education and industry, India can bridge the talent gap and strengthen its position in the global AI landscape.

Expanding college infrastructure: Increasing capacity and enhancing learning outcomes

Recognizing the growing demand for quality higher education, the budget outlines plans to expand college infrastructure. This expansion is crucial in accommodating more students, improving access to education, and enhancing learning outcomes.

By upgrading facilities, increasing faculty resources, and integrating cutting-edge technologies into classrooms, the government aims to create an environment conducive to holistic learning and skill development. This move aligns with India’s vision of developing a knowledge-driven economy where students are prepared for future challenges.

Empowering entrepreneurs: Rs 2 Crore loan scheme for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs

In a significant step towards economic empowerment, the budget introduces a Rs 2 crore loan scheme for first-time women, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs. By providing financial assistance and reducing barriers to entry, this initiative seeks to promote job creation, foster innovation, and enhance economic participation among underrepresented groups. Access to capital is often a major hurdle for aspiring entrepreneurs, and this scheme has the potential to level the playing field, enabling diverse voices to contribute to India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The road ahead: Implementation and industry partnerships

While these initiatives lay a strong foundation for progress, their success hinges on effective implementation, seamless execution, and sustained industry partnerships. To maximise impact, the government must ensure that AI Centres of Excellence collaborate closely with industry leaders, colleges receive adequate support to maintain infrastructure improvements, and the loan scheme is accessible to those who need it most. Additionally, fostering an ecosystem of mentorship, training, and business support will be crucial in driving long-term success.

The Union Budget 2024 sets a progressive trajectory for AI-driven education and inclusive entrepreneurship. By translating these policies into tangible outcomes, India can harness the power of technology, empower its youth, and build a future-ready workforce. With the right execution, these measures have the potential to transform India’s education and business landscape, making it a hub of innovation, opportunity, and economic growth.

(The author is Founder and MD of LEO1)