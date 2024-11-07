Pioneering machine learning and GIS in agri-food systems

Hyderabad: KLH Deemed to be University in Hyderabad hosted the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS) Student, Young Professional, and Women Congress (IEEE GRSS SYW 2024) at its Aziz Nagar Campus on Thursday. This event was organized in partnership with IEEE GRSS Professional Activities, IEEE GRSS Global Activities, and the IEEE REACT India Initiative. The congress focused on the theme "Machine Learning and GIS in Agri-Food Systems," addressing how these advanced technologies are revolutionizing agriculture and food systems worldwide.

Esteemed speakers such as Keely Roth, Vice President of Information Resources at Planet (USA); Fairouz Stambouli, Treasurer of IEEE GRSS, DLR (Germany); Mihai Datcu, DL Speaker at IEEE GRSS, DLR (Germany); Avik Bhattacharya, Vice President of Professional Activities, IIT Bombay; Rahisha Thottolil from IIIT Bengaluru; and Shoba Periasamy from Anna University, Chennai, shared their insights. Their expertise highlighted the potential of geoscience applications to enhance sustainable agricultural practices.

The event attracted participants from six GRSS chapters across India—Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Gujarat, Kerala, and Bombay—and nine student branches, with 121 attendees from 29 prestigious institutions like IITs, IIITs, and ISRO centers. This impressive turnout underscored the congress's broad appeal and significant impact on the professional community.

“This prestigious congress brings together a constellation of distinguished experts and visionary scholars dedicated to pushing the boundaries of machine learning and GIS applications in agriculture. This event stands as a profound testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation and fostering robust interdisciplinary collaboration," stated Dr. G. Pradha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University. "Our objective is to equip our students and professionals with cutting-edge insights and tools that are essential for driving forward sustainable agricultural practices and strengthening environmental stewardship.”

The congress's sessions delved into sustainable farming techniques, organic farming, and integrated pest management, spotlighting the latest advancements in agriculture through the lens of machine learning and GIS technologies. It offered a valuable forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and staying abreast of industry trends and academic research.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting followed by a welcome dance, infusing the event with a celebratory atmosphere. Dr. A. Rama Krishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar Campus, and Prof. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia, IEEE GRSS IDEA Co-chair and mentor for the Student Branch, underscored the importance of sustainable practices in agriculture during their addresses. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony for the distinguished speakers, embodying the spirit of collaboration and forward-thinking that characterized the congress.