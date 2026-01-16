  1. Home
Pre-budget 2026 expectations

  16 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, stakeholders from the education, skilling and technology sectors have outlined their expectations, calling for higher public investment, policy reforms and stronger industry–academia collaboration. Experts believe focused measures on digital learning, research, artificial intelligence, affordability and employability will be crucial to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a future-ready workforce.

Prof (Dr) Amit Jain, President/ Vice Chancellor at Amity University

“In the Union Budget 2026–27, we expect a strong focus on improving education quality, strengthening infrastructure, and aligning learning with future skill requirements. Greater investment in digital learning, research ecosystems, and industry-linked programs will be critical to improving student outcomes and employability. There is also an opportunity to expand support for research through agencies such as DST, DBT, ICMR and ICSSR by enabling more collaborative projects between public and private institutions. This can help build stronger research pipelines and increase India’s global academic competitiveness.

Private universities today educate a significant proportion of India’s students. Recognising them as partners in capacity building, faculty development and innovation can strengthen the higher education ecosystem and help deliver outcomes at scale.”

Rajiv Gowda - Chief Executive Officer, East Point Group of Institutions

As the nation looks forward to the Union Budget 2026, the education sector is hopeful for meaningful reforms and increased investment to address the changing needs of students, educators, institutions and the broader educational landscape. We expect bold reforms that strengthen digital infrastructure, promote AI-enabled learning, encourage industry–academia collaboration, and simplify regulations to foster innovation.

As demand for specialized skills grows, it is crucial to invest in infrastructure and comprehensive training initiatives, capacity-building, research and employability that equip students with the technical expertise required for success in a digital-first world. A reduction in GST on education services is also essential to make learning affordable for middle-class families.

Education is the cornerstone of national progress, and we are optimistic that the reforms will support teacher training, skill-based education, STEM initiatives, scholarships, interest-free loans for economically weaker students, inclusive learning environments and affordable access to quality education in both urban and rural areas. Overall, the education sector eagerly awaits bold measures that will unlock new opportunities and strengthen India’s position as a leading global knowledge hub.


Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha

To fully capitalise on India's demographic advantage and become the global skills capital, Budget 2026 must make skills-embedded higher education the foundation of nation building. The Government should support both private and state-owned institutions by increasing funding by 20% — that is at least ₹10,000 crore — to develop AI-powered, industry-synced experiential labs in 500 tier-2 and tier-3 institutions, along with enhanced research funding, which will help universities like CUTM scale up hands-on training in deep technology, climate-resilient agriculture and allied health science.

Tax incentives and a simpler CSR route for industry–academia partnerships could free up about ₹5,000 crore a year for structured apprenticeships, greatly improving employability for rural and first-generation learners. Making employer-sponsored health coverage mandatory for contractual and gig educators, and speeding up claim processing, would also boost the resilience of the academic workforce.

These measures will close the rural–urban skills gap, align learning with future job needs, and position India as a global leader in inclusive, job-ready education.


Ashish Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, SUNSTONE

Budget 2026 is an opportunity to transform India's demographic dividend into a genuinely future ready workforce. To be able to address the growing skills gap, we need to have a major allocation of funds for project-led programs in artificial intelligence, data science, and other emerging technologies, besides investment in multilingual digital learning platforms under Digital India. This means funding not just content, but labs, faculty development, and industry led projects that bring NEP's vision to life inside classrooms.
Affordability, however, remains the biggest barrier for millions of deserving students, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India. The Central government can ease this by expanding interest free or subsidised education loans on an EMI model, strengthening credit guarantees, and increasing the scholarship corpus for under-served communities. At the same time, tax deductions on individual and corporate spend towards recognised skill certifications will normalise lifelong learning.
In the same way that health insurance has become standard, we need to provide incentives through "employer sponsored learning credits" with tax incentives and cofunding structures that make it attractive for companies to invest in campus talent and early-career upskilling. Doing so would sharply improve employability outcomes and hasten India's march toward a resilient, innovation-driven economy.
Pratik Pandey, CEO, AstroSage AI
India needs a long-term, forward-looking policy to promote research and development in the field of Artificial Intelligence. If we do not focus on this in time, we will fall far behind, especially when countries like the United States and China are already doing remarkable work in AI.
In addition, I believe that startups should be given tax incentives. Improving access to credit particularly for small and medium enterprises and startups through schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) is extremely important. This will help startups scale their operations without the burden of high-interest loans.
Startups, especially in the manufacturing sector, also struggle significantly to obtain basic approvals and clearances. This is another area that needs urgent attention.
Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University
As the Union Budget FY2026 approaches, the education sector anticipates progressive reforms that enhance quality, inclusivity, and global competitiveness. A strong focus on higher education funding, research-led universities, and outcome-based learning will be vital. Emphasis on skill development, employability, and robust industry-academia collaboration can help align graduates with emerging workforce needs. Investments in digital learning, AI, and advanced technologies will accelerate innovation-driven education. Supportive and enabling policies for private and deemed universities will empower institutions to scale impact, foster research excellence, and contribute meaningfully to India’s knowledge economy.

Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson, Dharav High School Pro Vice-Chairperson, DPS International Gurugram & DPS Sector

Building on the strong foundation laid by recent education reforms, the upcoming Union Budget presents an important opportunity to further strengthen India’s education ecosystem. Today, nearly 25 crore children are enrolled in schools, and over 4 crore youth are pursuing higher education reflecting sustained policy focus on improving access across the country.

As India moves into the next phase of educational reform, the focus must increasingly shift towards improving learning outcomes and future readiness. Foundational literacy and skill development continue to require attention, even as the country prepares its youth for a rapidly evolving, digital economy. Strengthening these outcomes is critical to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and building a globally competitive workforce.

This transformation calls for sustained and strategic public investment in education. A calibrated move towards the long-articulated target of 6 per cent of GDP for education spending would significantly strengthen institutional capacity and learning infrastructure. Equally important is bridging the digital divide. While virtual and blended learning models have expanded learning opportunities, ensuring equitable access to devices, connectivity, and digital classrooms will be key to making these reforms truly inclusive. The upcoming Budget can play a pivotal role in enabling every Indian child to benefit from technology-enabled learning

