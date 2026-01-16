Pre-budget 2026 expectations

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, stakeholders from the education, skilling and technology sectors have outlined their expectations, calling for higher public investment, policy reforms and stronger industry–academia collaboration. Experts believe focused measures on digital learning, research, artificial intelligence, affordability and employability will be crucial to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a future-ready workforce.

Prof (Dr) Amit Jain, President/ Vice Chancellor at Amity University

“In the Union Budget 2026–27, we expect a strong focus on improving education quality, strengthening infrastructure, and aligning learning with future skill requirements. Greater investment in digital learning, research ecosystems, and industry-linked programs will be critical to improving student outcomes and employability. There is also an opportunity to expand support for research through agencies such as DST, DBT, ICMR and ICSSR by enabling more collaborative projects between public and private institutions. This can help build stronger research pipelines and increase India’s global academic competitiveness.

Private universities today educate a significant proportion of India’s students. Recognising them as partners in capacity building, faculty development and innovation can strengthen the higher education ecosystem and help deliver outcomes at scale.”

Rajiv Gowda - Chief Executive Officer, East Point Group of Institutions

As the nation looks forward to the Union Budget 2026, the education sector is hopeful for meaningful reforms and increased investment to address the changing needs of students, educators, institutions and the broader educational landscape. We expect bold reforms that strengthen digital infrastructure, promote AI-enabled learning, encourage industry–academia collaboration, and simplify regulations to foster innovation.

As demand for specialized skills grows, it is crucial to invest in infrastructure and comprehensive training initiatives, capacity-building, research and employability that equip students with the technical expertise required for success in a digital-first world. A reduction in GST on education services is also essential to make learning affordable for middle-class families.

Education is the cornerstone of national progress, and we are optimistic that the reforms will support teacher training, skill-based education, STEM initiatives, scholarships, interest-free loans for economically weaker students, inclusive learning environments and affordable access to quality education in both urban and rural areas. Overall, the education sector eagerly awaits bold measures that will unlock new opportunities and strengthen India’s position as a leading global knowledge hub.





Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha

To fully capitalise on India's demographic advantage and become the global skills capital, Budget 2026 must make skills-embedded higher education the foundation of nation building. The Government should support both private and state-owned institutions by increasing funding by 20% — that is at least ₹10,000 crore — to develop AI-powered, industry-synced experiential labs in 500 tier-2 and tier-3 institutions, along with enhanced research funding, which will help universities like CUTM scale up hands-on training in deep technology, climate-resilient agriculture and allied health science.

Tax incentives and a simpler CSR route for industry–academia partnerships could free up about ₹5,000 crore a year for structured apprenticeships, greatly improving employability for rural and first-generation learners. Making employer-sponsored health coverage mandatory for contractual and gig educators, and speeding up claim processing, would also boost the resilience of the academic workforce.

These measures will close the rural–urban skills gap, align learning with future job needs, and position India as a global leader in inclusive, job-ready education.





Ashish Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, SUNSTONE