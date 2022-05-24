RBSE 12th Result 2022 To Declare It's Results By The End Of May

According to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan board Class 12th results are scheduled to be released by the end of May. The date and time of the RBSE Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be announced well ahead of time.



According to sources, over 20 lakh students in the state took the RBSE classes 10, 12 exams this year. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the Rajasthan board results should visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

MS Shekhawat, RBSE official stated that the Rajasthan board confirmed to India Today on Monday that the RBSE results for both the Class 10th and Class 12 board exams in 2022 will be released by the end of the month. The date for the release of result's specific date and time will be published soon.

Meanwhile, the RBSE 12th Science, RBSE 12th Commerce, and RBSE 12th Arts results were released on July 24 last year. In the BSER 12th result 2021, the Commerce stream had the highest pass percentage of the three streams. Furthermore, the RBSE 12th Science, RBSE 12th Commerce, and RBSE 12th Arts results all had a pass percentage of over 99 percent.