Remembering Chacha on his birth anniversary

A symbol of secularism, an admirer of young ones, and the maiden Prime Minister of the Indian Republic, a courteous being.

- Hriday Parnami

Children's day is celebrated on 14th November every year as it is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 's birthday. He was the 1st prime minister of India. He loved children a lot. Children used to call him Chacha Nehru. Happy Children’s Day to us!

- Kiara Agrawal

I like Children's Day because it's a day dedicated to honouring the legacy of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called "Chacha Nehru" by children. It's a day to remember his love for children and his vision for their welfare and education. Indian Children's Day also reminds us to nurture and empower the young generation, who represent the future of the nation. It's a day filled with fun, educational activities, and the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to providing a bright future for every child in India.

-Mihika Jadhav

Jawaharlal Nehru was like the guiding star of India, always shining with kindness and wisdom, just like a grandparent who tells fascinating stories about our nation's journey. He made learning about our country feel like an exciting adventure, and his love for children made us believe that dreams can truly take flight in the vast sky of possibilities.

- Akaisha Desai

Jawaharlal Nehru's vision and leadership laid the foundation for modern India, inspiring the generation to strive for progress, unity, and a brighter future.

- Avneesh Pate