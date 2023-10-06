Resonance School students cleared IOQM and qualified to RMO 2023

Hyderabad: Nineteen students from Resonance School cleared the prestigious IOQM and Qualified for RMO (Regional Mathematics Olympiad) 2023. The Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), is conducted by Mathematics teachers association, India. This is an unprecedented performance, with so many students clearing the exam from one school, across the country. The students were felicitated by Shri Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; in the presence of their parents.

It’s heartening that our first batch students produced these amazing results in the Maths Olympiad, considered to be the toughest in the world. Our very first batch achieving these results is commendable. It reflects on our strong commitment to impart the highest standard of education to students, says Shri Purnachandra Rao. One observation from the last 5 to 6 years is, every student who clears IOQM and goes to ROM and continues to put in the same hard work will easily crack and qualify for the top IITs. I request all the students to maintain this effort to succeed in your future endeavours. Resonance delivers high level of study material for students to gain comprehensive understanding of the subject. The students will develop specialised skill to approach and solve complicated problems, in the short term they can succeed in such Olympiad exams, in the long run they can easily crack JEE or NEET exams, that is the speciality of our coaching.

Resonance school established with a vision to develop strong foundation for people who are aspiring for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC etc. Resonance school developed a unique curriculum which works on conceptual clarity of student and focus more on application-based teaching. This unique approach is helping students nurture their analytical skills. Resonance school trains its students in various Olympiad exams in science, maths, social and English subject in addition to their board exam preparation.

IOQM is a prestigious exam, with very few of those attempting the exam qualify. Only 4694 students from across India qualified for RMO 2023, off which only 281 students from Telangana qualified.

List of Resonance School students who cleared IOQM and qualified to RMO 2023:

SNO Name Class

1 M Dwijesh X

2 Alamuri Bhavya Naidu IX

3 Asawa Hitesh X

4 B Sudeep X

5 Bandari Thanvi IX

6 Manish IX

7 Rithwik Teja X

8 B Harshavardhan Rao X

9 K Anudeep X

10 G Priyansh X

11 A Sai Charan X

12 Nalagandla Nitish Kumar X

13 Masnoori Hari Krishna IX

14 Kothapeta Sai Prakash Reddy IX

15 Damayapally Charan Tej Goud IX

16 Sumeeth Kumar Police Patil VIII

17 Sappidi Varun Reddy IX

18 K Manikanth Reddy X

19 Telukuntla Harshini Harshini IX