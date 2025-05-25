RRB Announces Exam Schedule for NTPC Graduate Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the much-anticipated schedule for the exams aimed at filling 11,558 non-technical popular category positions across different railway regions in the country. With a staggering 1.2 crore candidates vying for these roles, the competitive landscape is undeniably fierce.

The exams for the NTPC Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate Posts are set to take place online from June 5 to June 24. Each exam day will feature three shifts: the first shift will run from 9 am to 10.30 am, the second from 12.45 pm to 2.15 pm, and the third from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. Candidates will be required to answer a total of 100 multiple-choice questions within a 90-minute timeframe during the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1. It is important to note that there will be negative marking; one-third of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Successful candidates will be recruited for key roles, including Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum Typist in the graduate category. With 8,113 vacancies at the graduate level and 3,445 at the undergraduate level, those who excel in these exams will have the opportunity to secure positions in various non-technical popular categories within the railways.