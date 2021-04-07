Sabitha Indra Reddy releases study materials for Class X

Adarsh Nagar: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday released new study materials for the benefit of the students appearing for the ensuing Class X examinations.

The Minister said the initiative was meant to enhance the understanding of students about their subjects which have been taught through online classes. She noted that the study materials were designed in such a way as to make students clearly grasp the basic concepts of various lessons being taught as part of their syllabus.

The materials are designed in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages, the Minister termed them better than those prepared by corporate educational institutions.

That apart, she said that the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has come up with a multilingual dictionary to enable students studying in the English medium to understand the technical terminology in their mother tongue.

Technical terms in the subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Social Sciences have been translated into English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil languages.

The Minister observed the initiative would help the students in achieving proficiency in basic language, uniformity in the question papers, and avoiding discrepancies in translation. Besides, it is also useful for those interested to learn different languages.

She said the publication of a multilingual dictionary is a milestone for the SCERT.

Special Chief Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran, Director of School Education A Sridevasena, SCERT Director Radha Reddy and MLC Raghotham Reddy participated in the event.

The study materials are made available at www.scert.telangana.gov.in