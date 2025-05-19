SaferIndiaOn2Wheels: Empowering riders through education and action

Every day, many two-wheeler riders take to the busy roads- making awareness, alertness and traffic rules critical to personal and public safety. Whether it’s wearing a helmet, following traffic rules or simply staying alert- safe riding is not just a habit, but a shared responsibility. Every rider has a crucial role to play in ensuring safer roads for all.

For Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), road safety is not merely a checkbox- it’s a mission. The focus is beyond just promoting road safety awareness, it is about embodying safe practices into the everyday lives of individuals, especially the younger generation. With its global vision of achieving zero traffic fatalities by 2050, HMSI is building India’s future generation of responsible road users through grassroots campaigns, awareness sessions and consistent training.

From urban crossroads to school corridors, HMSI has already sensitized more than 97 lakh individuals through sustained road safety education programs. It has adopted 10 Traffic Training Parks and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers across the country, nurturing a culture of safe mobility- one individual, one lesson, one ride at a time.

Adding to this growing movement, HMSI, along with the Hyderabad Traffic Police- recently concluded a 6-day Summer Camp at Hyderabad Traffic Training Park. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from over 750 children aged 10 to 15 years. More than engagement, it was an early step into understanding lifesaving choices on the road.

From learning traffic rules, pedestrian awareness and grasping road etiquette to experiencing real-time simulations inside the training park, every session was designed to instill lifelong safety habits. Apart from these sessions, the camp offered an array of self-development activities such as self-defence, painting, dance, music, handwriting improvement, cartooning, and personality building- creating a well-rounded and memorable learning experience.

For HMSI, the road to zero doesn’t begin with vehicles- it begins with people. And the most lasting change starts when children are encouraged to think, move and lead safely from the very beginning. Because zero isn’t just a number, it’s a destination. And every ride counts.

Laying the groundwork for Zero Fatalities

Key components of HMSI’s training programs include:

Theory Sessions on traffic rules, road signs, riding posture and safety gear

Virtual Simulators that allow participants to experience over 100 real-world road hazards

Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) to help develop danger prediction and risk awareness

Skill-building Activities like slow riding and narrow plank riding for existing riders

Digital Push with E-Gurukul

To further scale its impact, HMSI has introduced E-Gurukul—a digital learning platform offering age-appropriate road safety modules for children aged 5 to 18. The platform is available in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Schools across India can access the platform at egurukul.honda.hmsi.in or reach out at [email protected].