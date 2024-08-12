Sancta Maria Students Excel at ISP MUN Summer Camp at UC Berkeley

Hyderabad : We are thrilled to announce that our students, Dhruthi and Mohineesh, have achieved outstanding success at the ISP MUN Summer Camp held at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, USA. The camp, which brought together over 40 students from around the globe, provided an intense week of research, collaboration, and diplomacy, culminating in a gripping Crisis Simulation centred on aid to Ukraine.





Throughout the week, Dhruthi and Mohineesh engaged deeply with their peers, forming connections and honing their skills in diplomacy and international relations. The final open house event showcased their ability to navigate complex scenarios, including a simulated crisis involving a bacteria threatening the world's oil supply. Their performance in these high-stakes simulations was nothing short of remarkable.



Both students were captivated by the vibrant UC Berkeley campus, which offered them a firsthand glimpse into university life in the USA. This enriching experience has ignited their passion for exploring further international opportunities in their academic journeys. Despite the short duration, they expressed a strong desire to extend their stay and delve deeper into the myriad possibilities the camp unveiled.

Mohineesh shared his thoughts on the experience: "It was such an honour to attend the Best Delegate Advanced Course at the University of California, Berkeley. The camp provided a memorable opportunity to engage with Model United Nations (MUN) alongside students from around the globe. Each day was filled with special workshops led by practitioners in diplomacy and international relations. We participated in United Nations committee meetings, discussed various topics, and wrote resolutions. These sessions challenged me to enhance my research, negotiation, and presentation skills. The final simulation, which involved formulating strategies to handle international crises, was both tough and exciting. This experience at UC Berkeley was incredibly valuable, and I am eager to share the knowledge I gained with our school community. It has also encouraged me to seek further involvement in MUN activities."

Dhruthi added, "This camp was an eye-opener, and it strengthened my resolve to pursue a global academic path."

Principal, Hema Sanjay said, "We are immensely proud of Dhruthi and Mohineesh for their exceptional performance at the ISP MUN Summer Camp. Their dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm are truly commendable. This experience has not only enriched their understanding of international relations but also strengthened their leadership skills. We look forward to seeing how they will leverage this experience to inspire their peers and contribute to our school community."