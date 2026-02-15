Lion and independents roar in Nalgonda polls

Nalgonda: Inthe 48-division Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, while major parties battled for dominance, the Forward Bloc and Independent candidates made a strong statement by registering impressive victories in several key divisions.

The Forward Bloc emerged as a significant force by winning multiple divisions with notable victory margins. In Division 10, Pilli Krishnam Raju of the Forward Bloc secured victory with a margin of 48 votes over BJP candidate Nagam Sri Harshith Reddy, demonstrating the party’s ability to hold its ground in closely contested wards.

Division 11 witnessed one of the most decisive wins. Palakuri Sumalatha of the Forward Bloc defeated Congress candidate Dandempally Nagajyothi with a massive margin of 710 votes.

In Division 18, Alakuntla Jhansi Rani of the Forward Bloc triumphed over Congress candidate Gadiga Himabindu with a margin of 171 votes, further consolidating the party’s presence in the corporation.

Similarly, in Division 43, Alli Nagalaxmi of the Forward Bloc defeated BRS candidate Pogaku Anuradha with a 109-vote margin, adding another feather to the party’s cap.

Meanwhile, independent candidates also showcased their strength in the corporation. In Division 36, Gantla Anatha Reddy secured a convincing victory with a margin of 225 votes over BJP candidate Bojja Nagaraju.In Division 26, Ghousia Begum, contesting as an Independent, won by 107 votes against fellow Independent candidate Dubba Keerthana.