Reimagining Preventive Healthcare for Women

As India’s healthcare landscape evolves, the conversation is steadily shifting from reactive treatment to preventive and predictive care. Rising awareness around women’s health, genetics, and AI-driven diagnostics is encouraging families to think beyond hospital visits and emergency interventions. At the centre of this transition are innovators who are reimagining how healthcare is delivered — making it more accessible, personalised, and proactive. In this interview, Aditi Ohri shares her insights on bridging critical gaps in preventive healthcare and empowering women through science-led solutions.

Excerpts from the interview

Q:What inspired you to launch Mr. Yoda, and what gaps do you see in India’s healthcare ecosystem — particularly in preventive care?

In India, I’ve consistently observed that healthcare often reaches people too late, especially women and older adults. Preventive care is still not a cultural norm, and most families interact with the healthcare system only when concerns become urgent. Even basic diagnostics can require long travel, extended waiting times, and complex appointment systems, which discourages routine check-ups.

That systemic friction is what pushed me to build differently. We believe healthcare should be simple, science-led, and deeply human — powered by AI and genetics. Our vision is to take healthcare from bench to bedside and help India reimagine health through AI. By moving advanced diagnostics from labs into homes, we reduce barriers to preventive care. With at-home sample collection and next-generation AI-driven insights, healthcare becomes faster, smarter, and truly actionable.

Q: Women often engage with healthcare only during pregnancy or illness. Why has women’s health — particularly pre-conception and early motherhood — historically been overlooked?

Women’s health has traditionally been reactive, centred around emergencies, pregnancy, or illness. Pre-conception wellness and early motherhood health are often sidelined due to social norms, limited awareness, and accessibility challenges. There is also a tendency to prioritise family health over a woman’s own preventive care.

We are working to shift that mindset. By offering preventive and specialised tests at home, we enable women to take control of their health without the added stress of hospital visits. From FRAT testing to DNA Decoder and Nutrigenomics, our goal is to empower women with knowledge even before they begin planning a pregnancy.

We aim to normalise proactive care — making it accessible, affordable, and convenient. Early knowledge leads to early action, and early action can significantly change long-term outcomes.

Q: In simple terms, what is the Folate Receptor Autoantibody Test (FRAT), and why is it important for women planning a pregnancy or who are already pregnant?

The FRAT, or Folate Receptor Autoantibody Test, is a blood test that detects antibodies which block folate — Vitamin B9 — from reaching a developing fetus or a young child’s brain. Folate is critical for early brain development, and deficiencies can increase the risk of neural tube defects, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and developmental delays.

The FRAT test gives families clarity, direction, and time — three elements that are crucial in a child’s developmental journey.

If a woman tests FRAT-positive, folinic acid is recommended instead of regular folic acid.

Folinic acid bypasses the blocked pathway, ensuring that the developing brain receives the necessary nutrients.

We have made FRAT testing available at home so women can check their folate utilisation conveniently and take informed steps early.

Globally, approximately 1 in 36 to 1 in 100 children is on the autism spectrum. In our pediatric screening of more than 600 children, around 75% tested FRAT-positive, and nearly 60% showed noticeable improvements in verbal communication and attention span within three months of intervention.

Despite its significance, FRAT remains underutilised in India due to limited awareness. Many women take folic acid routinely without knowing whether their bodies can effectively use it. It is not yet part of standard guidelines in most practices, though awareness is gradually increasing.

Q: Why focus on preventive and predictive diagnostics instead of traditional reactive healthcare models?

Reactive healthcare often addresses problems after they have already progressed.

In women’s health especially, that delay can have emotional and physical consequences for entire families. A preventive, diagnostics-led approach allows us to identify risks early, personalise interventions, and reduce uncertainty.

Tools such as DNA Decoder, Nutrigenomics (NGx), and Pharmacogenomics (PGx/MedMatch) provide deeper insights into genetic predispositions and how the body responds to nutrients and medications — often before symptoms appear. When combined with at-home diagnostics, this knowledge becomes both accessible and empowering.

For me, it’s about equipping women with clarity and foresight so they can plan their health proactively rather than responding to crises.

Q: What emerging technologies are shaping the future of preventive healthcare in India?

AI, genomics, and data-driven insights are central to the future of preventive healthcare.

AI enhances diagnostic accuracy and speeds up interpretation, while genomics provides a personalised blueprint of health risks and responses.

DNA Decoder helps families understand their genetic landscape, Nutrigenomics guides dietary choices for optimal well-being, and Pharmacogenomics supports safer, more effective medication decisions.

When these technologies are integrated with at-home care models, preventive healthcare becomes proactive, personalised, and scalable.

Our goal is to empower women, families, and older adults to take charge of their health earlier — and with confidence.