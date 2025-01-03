Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25

Description: OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.

Eligibility: Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than INR 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship of INR 20,000

Last Date to Apply: 10-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/OMHS2

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/omron-healthcare-scholarship-2024-251733746312.png

Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility: • Open for meritorious girl students across India.

• Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

• Applicant’s annual family income must be less than INR 6,00,000.

• Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1.5 lakh* per year

* Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply: 12-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS3

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/kotak-kanya-scholarship-2024-251732860023.png

Scholarship Name 3: Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 15-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS27