Live
- Telangana plans green hydrogen manufacturing hubs
- Jaipal Singh Munda: Pioneer of India's Olympic gold in hockey and champion of tribal rights
- Telegram Introduces Third-Party Verification to Combat Scams
- CM Chandrababu assures to address Rajahmundry paper mill workers concerns
- Punjab becomes first team to score two consecutive 400-plus totals in single Vijay Hazare Trophy
- BJP using Savarkar’s name to stoke controversy, rally votes ahead of Delhi polls: Pramod Tiwari
- Madha Gaja Raja Release Date Announced: After 13 Years, Vishal's Movie Hits Theatres for Pongal
- Adani Ports’ cargo volume grows 8 pc in December
- SC issues notice on CBI plea against Ram Rahim’s acquittal in 2002 murder case
- KKFI unveils trophy, mascots for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
Just In
Scholarships
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1: Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 Description: OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.
|Eligibility:
|Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than INR 8,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|One-time scholarship of INR 20,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/OMHS2
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/omron-healthcare-scholarship-2024-251733746312.png
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.
|Eligibility:
|• Open for meritorious girl students across India.
|• Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.
|• Applicant’s annual family income must be less than INR 6,00,000.
|• Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 1.5 lakh* per year
|* Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation
|Last Date to Apply:
|12-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS3
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/kotak-kanya-scholarship-2024-251732860023.png
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
|An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS27
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/tata-capital-pankh-scholarship-program-2024-251734416803.png
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS