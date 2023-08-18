Live
- 3M India enables Solar-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure for Last-Mile Access to rural Medical Services
- "Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti
- Consul General of America meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Scholarships for Students
- Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy
- Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan
- Yulu Partners with Zepto to Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries
- Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
- Saiyami Kher says Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired her
- World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program 2023Description:Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals...
Scholarship Name 1:
Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program 2023
Description:
Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals between 18 and 35 years of age to recognize and reward those individuals who are developing unique sustainable solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society at scale in India.
Eligibility:
Applicants should belong to the age group of 18 to 35 years (as on 1st September 2023). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.
Prizes & Rewards:
Fellowship grants worth INR 10 Lakh along with exclusive mentorship at CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad and networking opportunities.
Last Date to Apply:
10-09-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:
Legrand invites applications from meritorious girl students who have applied to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch., other courses (BBA/B.Com./B.Sc.- Math and Sciences) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
*Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.
Last Date to Apply:
31-08-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students
Description:
Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognized institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.
Eligibility:
Please Note:
1. Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.
2. Female scholars who have previously received the 'Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students' in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree can also apply.
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
31-08-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: