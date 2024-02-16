Live
- K’taka: BJP, JD-S stage walk out after Siddaramaiah targets Centre
- Rahul’s Nyay Yatra enters UP
- Satellite Cartosat-2 successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere: ISRO
- Escalation At Punjab-Haryana Border: Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Farmers
- Bengal school jobs case: SC grants bail to Manik Bhattacharya’s son
- ‘No change in exam schedule’: CBSE warns against fake notice
- 549 children reunited, over 200 rescued: An account of Railways’ ‘life-saving’ act in January
- Over 20 terrorists who took part in Oct 7 massacre arrested in Gaza hospital: IDF
- March for Farmer Rights: Demanding Reforms and Equity in Alampur
- Tensions Escalate At Punjab-Haryana Border As Police Disperse Farmers Amid Protests
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Indian Institute of Technology
Scholarship Name 1:
Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award 2024
Description:
Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar to honor and recognise outstanding research conducted by students participating in the Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) at IIT Gandhinagar.
Eligibility:
Open for students who have completed the Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) under the faculty guides' evaluation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar.
Prizes & Rewards:
An award of ₹50,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply:
05-03-2024
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme 2024
Description:
National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D. degree courses in various disciplines.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degree courses in specified disciplines.
Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of ₹8,000 and a completion certificate
Last Date to Apply:
Round The Year
Application mode:
via post or email at: Deputy Secretary National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) 9th Floor, Chandralok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001 Email ID: [email protected]
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2024
Description:
Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2024 is a research opportunity offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, to students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees at institutions in India.
Eligibility:
Open for Indian nationals pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree at an Indian institution.
Prizes & Rewards:
A weekly stipend of ₹2,000 and other benefits
Last Date to Apply:
05-03-2024
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Short Url: