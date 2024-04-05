Live
- Bhubaneswar sears at 43.2 degree Celsius as hottest city in Odisha
- Delhi L-G writes to Saurabh Bharadwaj over 'crumbling' health infrastructure
- India okays export of essential goods to help Maldives despite soured ties
- SC dismisses PIL seeking cooling-off period for bureaucrats before political plunge
- Military leaders need to adapt to changing character of war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
- Grand celebration of Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanti
- India’s forex reserves surge to lifetime high of $645.58 bn
- Vidisha Srivastava shares summer skincare secrets
- Teach a lesson to Congress govt ,which boasted the farmers.Nagu Rao Namaji
- Summer Pregnancy: Dos and Don’ts for Expecting Mothers
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25Description:Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by Goonj, a non-profit...
Scholarship Name 1:
Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25
Description:
Goonj Setu Fellowship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by Goonj, a non-profit organisation to graduates aged between 21 to 30 years by 31st July 2024. This programme provides an opportunity to individuals to develop an understanding about themselves and the larger social ecosystem, the dynamics, innovations, and how small things can bring about significant changes.
Eligibility:
Open to applicants between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2024, having graduated from a recognised institution by the same date. A basic understanding of English or Hindi and proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant computer tools are required.
Prizes & Rewards:
A fixed monthly fellowship stipend ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹22,000, depending on the city.
Last Date to Apply:
22-04-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship
Description:
An initiative of Vardhman Textiles Limited that aims to support the educational needs of diploma/ITI students.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
₹20,000
Last Date to Apply:
20-04-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
The Cadence Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Cadence Design Systems Private Limited & Concern India Foundation invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad regions to continue their education.
Eligibility:
Open to applicants residing and studying in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad (Indian nationals only) pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Prizes & Rewards:
Financial support for key educational expenses
Last Date to Apply:
30-05-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: