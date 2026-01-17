Helicopter ride inaugurated

Bhimavaram: A helicopter ride service was launched for tourists in Narsapuram of West Godavari district as part of Sankranti festival celebrations. The service is being operated by a private company from a temporary helipad set up in the premises of Swarnandhra Engineering College.

Organisers said the helicopter ride is priced at Rs 5,000 per person. The helicopter can accommodate six passengers at a time.

Narsapuram MLA Bommidi Nayakar inaugurated the facility and undertook the inaugural flight along with his family members. The 10-minute ride offers an aerial view over Vasishta Godavari river, extending up to the seacoast at Antarvedi.

Speaking after the inauguration, Nayakar said the aerial ride experience in the helicopter was memorable and the lush greenery of Konaseema, the scenic beauty of the Godavari river and the breathtaking views of the sea coast were especially appealing from the sky.

The MLA said the helicopter service was introduced with the aim of offering a new experience to the public and giving a boost to tourism in the region. He expressed confidence that the helicopter rides would help showcase the natural beauty of the area across the country and at the global level.