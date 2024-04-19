Scholarships For Students

Live
Just In
Scholarship Name 1:
IET India Scholarship Award 2024
Description:
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications from undergraduate engineering students to sharpen their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering leaders in India.
Eligibility:
Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join a B.Tech. program in the 2nd year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least six on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000
Last Date to Apply:
31-05-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Global Scholarship Program AIS 2024
Description:
Global Scholarship Program AIS 2024 is an opportunity offered by AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The main objective of this scholarship programme is to provide financial support and leadership opportunities to students in their preferred subjects.
Eligibility:
Open for citizens of India or any country/region. Applicants must have completed secondary school/high school education. Students must have applied for an undergraduate/postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/institution/university in the world. Candidates must have completed at least one term in the respective course and should not be a college dropout.
Prizes & Rewards:
An annual scholarship up to two years and other benefits
Last Date to Apply:
15-05-2024
Application mode:
via email only at - sunnyc@aistechnolabs.com
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation.
Eligibility:
Open to PwD applicants currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. PAN India applicants are eligible. Annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 3,20,000.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply:
30-04-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: