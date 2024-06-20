Scholarships for Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:

Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility:
  • The scholarship is open to meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans across India.
  • Applicants must have secured admission in B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degrees in India.
  • Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24.
  • Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.
  • Special category* students must have secured 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5,00,000.
  • Preference will be given to special category* students.


*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.

Prizes & Rewards:
  • Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.
  • Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.

Last Date to Apply:15-07-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/LFLS9

Scholarship Name 2:Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25
Description:

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility:
  • Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, B.Sc. (Statistics), or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12.
  • The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.
  • Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years

Last Date to Apply:02-08-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/RMKSP4

Scholarship Name 3:Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
Description:

An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.

Eligibility:

Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply:23-07-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/AKSP1


