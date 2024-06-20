Live
- From Lumbini to Pokhara, India spreads message of yoga in Nepal ahead of IDY-2024
- To get that close is obviously a massive confidence booster, says Kapp
- PCB to make changes in selection committee after poor show in T20 World Cup: Report
- Kerala CPI-M gives clean chit to CM Vijayan, says will reach out in people
- Himachal CM opens 32 MW solar power facility
- Building a Career in Music
- AP means Amaravati, Polavaram, says CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Removal of ovaries before menopause linked with reduced white matter in brain: Study
- Yoga helps Sangita Ghosh stay calm & focused on sets amid taxing studio schedule
- Bangla, NZ, England on menu as BCCI confirms India's international home fixtures for 2024-25 season
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25Description:Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/LFLS9
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years
|Last Date to Apply:
|02-08-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/RMKSP4
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
|Description:
An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.
|Eligibility:
Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/AKSP1