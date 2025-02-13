Live
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:
South Asia Undergraduate Excellence Award Scholarship 2025
Description:
South Asia Undergraduate Excellence Award Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity provided to students holding an admission offer from the University of Nottingham for their undergraduate degree programs. This programme aims to support the aspirations of students excelling academically.
Eligibility:
Applicants must be specified as an 'Overseas' student for tuition fee purposes. They must hold an admission offer for any full-time undergraduate degree program for September 2025. They should have a proper working knowledge of the English language.
Prizes & Rewards:
6,000 GBP in the first year towards tuition fees.
Last Date to Apply:
19-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship 2024-25
Description:
Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship 2024-25 is offered by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, to students with relevant PhD/MD degrees or equivalent.
Eligibility:
This is open to Indian nationals below 45 years on the application closing date. Applicants must hold a PhD/MD/M.Tech or equivalent degree in specified fields. Applicants with outstanding publications and international awards are mandatory requirements.
Prizes & Rewards:
A fellowship of ₹1,35,000 per month and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply:
28-02-2025
Application mode:
Online Applications Only
Scholarship Name 3:
India High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships 2025
Description:
India High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships 2025 is provided by the University of Birmingham to students pursuing selected full-time undergraduate programs at the university. A total of 20 scholarships will be available for the academic year 2025-26.
Eligibility:
Applicants must be a domiciled resident of India holding an offer for a full-time undergraduate program. They must be classified as overseas fee-payer student.
Prizes & Rewards:
The scholarship offers an amount of GBP 5,000 for the first year of undergraduate studies.
Last Date to Apply:
31-05-2025
Application mode:
Offline applications via local representatives and partnered schools
