Scholarships For Students
Highlights
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25: Phase-III
|Description:
|Alstom India is offering this scholarship with an aim to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out.
|Eligibility:
|Students studying in any year of ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma, general graduation, or professional graduation in STEM courses for FY 2024-25 can apply. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources. The scholarship is open to students studying in locations such as Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat) at specified colleges.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
|Last Date to Apply:
|04-05-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/AISDG8
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition
|Description:
An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.
|Eligibility:
Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/TGSC1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 3:
|The Glasgow MBA Scholarship 2025
|Description:
|The Glasgow MBA Scholarship 2025 is offered by the University of Glasgow to students applying for MBA courses. The scholarship aims to extend financial aid to students to help them pursue their studies and promote diversity, equality and inclusion.
|Eligibility:
|Applicants must be citizens of specified countries including India. They must have secured an unconditional offer for the September 2025 MBA program intake or a conditional offer contingent only upon their IELTS score. Applicants must have gone through an MBA interview successfully and demonstrate either a strong academic record (1st Class Honours) or a distinguished record of professional achievement.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A one-time scholarship of up to EUR €18,750 (approx. ₹17,03,381) towards tuition fees.
|Last Date to Apply:
|21-07-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/UGAS4
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
