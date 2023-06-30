  • Menu
Scholarships for The Hans India

Scholarship Name 1: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2023
Description: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust (NGO) to students enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. The scheme is introduced to help needy and meritorious students to pursue education at various levels.
Eligibility: Open for candidates who are enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. The applicants must fulfil the academic requirements specified for the respective class/course.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,000 per month for course duration
Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2023
Application mode: Offline applications to - JM Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata-700 013, Email ID - [email protected]
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/JMSM5
Scholarship Name 2: Technology Translation Award (SERB-TETRA) 2023
Description: Technology Translation Award (SERB-TETRA) 2023 is an opportunity offered by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to Ph.D. or M.D./M.S./M.D.S./M.V.Sc degree holders. It is a new scheme for catalyzing technology translation in an academic setting.
Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who holds a Ph.D. degree in Science, Mathematics, Engineering or M.D./M.S./M.D.S./M.V.Sc. degree at the time of applying for a grant. The applicants must hold a regular academic/research position in a recognized academic institution or national laboratory or in any other recognized R&D institution in India with at least 3 years of service remaining.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 15 lakh per year
Last Date to Apply: 10-08-2023
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/TTA9
Scholarship Name 3: MANAGE Internship Program 2023
Description: MANAGE Internship Program 2023 is an initiative of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad for Ph.D or postgraduate students.
Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold a postgraduate or PhD degree in Agricultural Extension/Agriculture Marketing/Home Science Extension/Agri-Business Management/Agricultural Economics/Animal Husbandry Extension/Fisheries Extension/Forestry/Food Technology/Agriculture Engineering/Mass Communication & Journalism/Information Technology/Food Processing with 80% marks and good academic background.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 35,000 per month
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/MEP2


