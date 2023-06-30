Scholarships for The Hans India

Scholarship Name 1: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2023

Description: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust (NGO) to students enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. The scheme is introduced to help needy and meritorious students to pursue education at various levels.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. The applicants must fulfil the academic requirements specified for the respective class/course.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,000 per month for course duration

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2023

Scholarship Name 2: Technology Translation Award (SERB-TETRA) 2023

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 15 lakh per year

Last Date to Apply: 10-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: MANAGE Internship Program 2023

Description: MANAGE Internship Program 2023 is an initiative of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad for Ph.D or postgraduate students.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold a postgraduate or PhD degree in Agricultural Extension/Agriculture Marketing/Home Science Extension/Agri-Business Management/Agricultural Economics/Animal Husbandry Extension/Fisheries Extension/Forestry/Food Technology/Agriculture Engineering/Mass Communication & Journalism/Information Technology/Food Processing with 80% marks and good academic background.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 35,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year