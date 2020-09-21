X
Shirdi Sai students secure good ranks in B Arc wing of JEE (Mains)

Rajamahendravaram: The students of Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions who were trained in Lakshya IIT Academy secured comfortable national ranks in the B Arc wing of JEE (Mains) conducted by the National Testing Agency, according to T Srividya, director of Shirdi Sai Educational institutions.

She said in a statement here on Sunday that N Raj Harshith secured 52nd rank and P H N Praneeth Reddy got 60th rank at national level in the JEE Mains (B Arc).

Likewise, K Siddhi Vinayak (179) KVD Harsha (198), D Udaya Bhaskar (421), Ch Kartik (546), G Harsha Venkata Surya Teja (597), B SharaDeeptika (751), P Vasanti (882), G Rahul Gupta (886) secured national ranks, she said. Out of 53 candidates appeared for the exam, ten students secured less than 1,000 ranks.

Tambabattula Paleswara Rao, chairman and chairman T Sridhar, Lakshya IIT Academy Dean Chandrasekhar recalled the achievement of their students in the JEE Mains B Tech stream and B Arc stream and complimented the students, their parents and the faculty for the achievements.

