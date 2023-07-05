Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes

New Delhi: The esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur is all set to team up with renowned motivational speaker, business consultant, and author Shiv Khera to launch a series of Executive Development Programs. These programs will give professionals a rare chance to develop their abilities in various fields, including leadership development, public speaking, time management, sales and marketing, stress handling, etc.



Participants in the Executive Development Program, which will be led by Shiv Khera himself and run twice or three times annually, will be able to take advantage of these life-changing educational opportunities. With over three decades of experience, the author has built an unrivaled reputation and gained huge amounts of respect globally, serving a diverse clientele that includes Fortune 500 companies.



Through their collaboration, IIM Nagpur and the bestselling author are able to give participants access to top-notch instruction, real-world knowledge, and priceless resources to help them succeed in their professional lives. The programs will make use of Shiv Khera's innovative teaching strategies and tried-and-true methods, as well as IIM Nagpur’s vast network and reach.



In-depth reading materials, workbooks, and practical instruction will be provided to program participants, giving them the knowledge and abilities they need to meet challenges, seize opportunities, and reach their full potential. Participants will receive certificates of completion at the conclusion of each program, recognizing their dedication to both professional and personal development.



"The Executive Development Programs are not just ordinary courses; they are catalysts for extraordinary transformation," the ‘You Can Win’ author said when discussing the collaboration. He added, “In a world hungry for effective leadership, exceptional communication, and unbeatable skills, this program becomes the beacon of success. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ignite success and achieve more.”



"We are thrilled to partner with Shiv Khera, a man known for his expertise in leadership development," said Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, the director of IIM Nagpur. They continued, “Through our partnership, participants will have a special chance to learn from the best in the business and also from one of the most reputed motivational speakers and educators in the world.” The courses will take place on the IIM campus and at various locations across the country.