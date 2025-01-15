Sleep as a Public Health Priority for Teenagers

According to a study, 64% of India’s urban population wakes up before 7am, the highest in the world and 61% of the population sleeps for less than 7 hours a day. Sleep is a biological necessity for regeneration of mind and body. Unfortunately it is an easily compromised part of the daily routine. Particularly students between ages of 10-19 years who are in the stage of transition from childhood to adulthood, are vulnerable to sleep loss. Several sleep research studies suggest that teenagers need between eight to ten hours of sleep every night and most teenagers only get about 6.5-7 hours sleep per night. Sleep is a neurophysiological process that indeed plays a key role in biological pathways that are crucial for brain and body health.

We are aware that radical changes that happen during adolescence include massive changes in hormonal shifts and brain development that affect teenage behavior, but it is imperative to be aware that the physical, mental and behavioral consequences of chronic sleep deprivation are profound too. Adolescence is a time window between 10 and 19 years, straddling childhood and adulthood. This phase of life is marked by the advent of puberty, a unique stage of human development characterized by rapid physical and psychological changes that are followed or preceded by emotional and social upheavals.

Adolescents and sleep quality

Adolescents account for one-sixth of the total human population which is a large part with low-income countries seeing an unprecedented expansion in this age group. Adolescence is marked with a wide range of cultural, technological and social innovations that impact their physiological and physical growth and have a tremendous influence on the quality of their sleep. Teenagers experience a shift in their circadian rhythm too, also known as sleep phase delay. Unlike in their childhood years with early bedtimes around 8 or 9 pm, tennagers may not get tired until late in the night, due to the melatonin that may not rise until close to 10 or 11 pm or even later. In this scenario, social interactions and improper use of technology may also limit the quantity of sleep with detrimental effects on adolescents’ developmental trajectories. So, as teens go through a period of rapid emotional, physical and mental growth, prioritizing sleep amongst them has become increasingly important.

Helping teenagers grow into resilient adults

Parents, mentors and caregivers can help teens to improve their sleep patterns by setting healthy guidelines and encouraging good sleep hygiene.

1. Have a safe and non-judgemental conversation with your teen

A great way to help teens cope with sleep disorders would be to have a safe and non-judgemental conversation. A candid discussion could be expressing genuine concern and care and communicating what is really amiss and keeping them from following a sleep routine. Questions like, ‘I’ve noticed that you’ve been staying up late gaming? Could we have a chat about your sleep?’, ‘How are you feeling about your sleep at the moment?’, ‘Is anything going on that’s making it hard for you to get enough sleep?’, ‘Is there anything that’s bothering you at the moment?’ can truly help you deal efficiently with your adolescent.

2. Work proactively with your teen aiming for a regular sleep schedule

Encourage your teen to maintain a regular sleep schedule. While doing so, keep in mind that they might be experiencing a shift in their circadian rhythm, which means they may not get sleepy until later in the evening. Speak to them about how they might gradually be able to establish a sleep schedule to get 8-10 hours of sleep at night. The shift will probably take time, so you could come up with a plan to shift the time they go to bed, forward by small amounts each week.

3. Encourage a relaxing bedtime routine

Think of all the relaxing things you can do to bond with your teen 30-60 minutes before bedtime, while establishing a sleep schedule at the same time. Reading a book, listening to gentle music, indulging in a shower or bath, practicing relaxation or deep breathing exercises or journaling can be great ways to unwind with your teen and get ready for bed. It can be helpful for them to follow the same steps each night, to reinforce in their mind that it’s time to unwind and get ready for bed. You could also start the routine together to help them establish consistency before they get into the habit of doing it themselves.

4. Help them to create a sleep sanctuary

Creating a sleep-friendly bedroom space can help set the stage for quality sleep. While this will look different for everyone creating a sanctuary might look like creating a peaceful clutter free space, blocking out light and heavy curtains with an eye mask, trying out soothing scents like lavender and rosemary, investing in a comfortable bedding and keeping the room ventilated and at a comfortable temperature.

5. Set time limits for stimulating activities

Stimulating activities using devices and technology can impact sleep patterns and lead to insomnia. Explore ideas with your teens to set limits on use of devices by doing a family screen audit to look at how often and for how long everyone uses their screens. Setting time limits for using devices helps your teen to regulate the time they spend with technology that will ultimately contribute to a healthy sleeping pattern.

6. Get professional support

As a parent or caregiver, in spite of trying all strategies your teen still faces sleep issues or has a sleep disorder, it would be a good idea to seek professional support. You can chat with your teen and see if they would be open to the idea of seeking help. A general practitioner can help with identifying potential causes by offering suggestions or referring your teen to a sleep specialist or mental health practitioner.

7. Be patient

As all parents of teens know, you might be met with some resistance, which is a normal reaction. What will really work in the long run will be patience and flexibility on both sides. By being open and working together as a team and offering guidance and support, you’ll be able to help your teen boost their overall wellbeing.

Prioritizing sleep is crucial for teens' mental, physical, and emotional growth. By fostering healthy sleep habits and a supportive environment, caregivers can empower teenagers to lead balanced and resilient lives.

(The author is Longevity Sherpa- a financial professional, leader, and entrepreneur)