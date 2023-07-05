Live
Sneha Banerjee of UoH bags AWSAR award of DST
Highlights
Hyderabad: Sneha Banerjee, currently working as a PhD Research Scholar under the guidance of Prof. Musti J. Swamy, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has received the AWSAR (Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research) award 2022 for the ‘Best Popular Science Stories under PhD Category’.
Her write-up entitled “SO, MR. CANCER, WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 2050?” was ranked among the top 100 out of about 7000 entries submitted for the competition and will be published in the prestigious DST-AWSAR booklet.
Sneha received a cash prize of Rs.10,000/- along with a Certificate of appreciation from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
