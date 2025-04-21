Spreading awareness on liver health and diseases

The liver, the second-largest and second-most complex organ in the human body, plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. From aiding digestion and regulating metabolism to detoxifying harmful substances and storing essential nutrients, the liver performs over 500 crucial functions.

Common liver-related diseases include fatty liver disease, hepatitis A, B, and C, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Fatty liver disease, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is on the rise due to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. Hepatitis, often caused by viral infections, can lead to inflammation and long-term damage if not treated. Cirrhosis results from long-term liver damage and may lead to liver failure, while liver cancer remains one of the deadliest forms due to late diagnosis.

The symptoms of liver disease are often subtle, including fatigue, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), abdominal pain, and swelling. Routine health check-ups, awareness of risk factors like alcohol consumption, obesity, and unprotected sex, and timely vaccinations (especially for hepatitis) are essential preventive measures.

Promoting liver health also involves adopting a healthy diet, maintaining a balanced weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding self-medication or exposure to harmful chemicals.