SRMIST announces rank list 2020

Amaravati: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST, formerly SRM University) on Monday announced the rank list of the students who applied for admissions for the academic year 2020-21. It may be recalled that the SRMJEEE was cancelled this year in the wake of pandemic.



A total of 1.36 lakh candidates from across the country applied for admissions to secure admissions in the seven campus of SRM—three campuses in Chennai, Delhi, AP, Haryana, and Sikkim. The top ten rankers represent ten different states in the country.

For further details the students who appeared for admissions may contact the counselors at 044-27455510 and 47437500. They may email their queries to admissions.india@srmist.edu.in or log into www.srmist.edu.in.