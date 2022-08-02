SSC ASE results to be declared tomorrow

Guntur: Individual results and school-wise results of candidates who appeared for SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) held in July-2022 and betterment results will be released on August 3 at 10 am, at Lemon Tree Park in Vijayawada. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will release the results.

The Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy informed that after the release of the SSC ASE results, the candidates can check their individual results from the official website "WWW.results.ap.gov.in.

It may be mentioned that over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC ASE July-2022 examinations held across the State. The government waived the ASE fees and imparted necessary coaching to the students who studied in the government schools.

The students who pass in ASE will get divisions on par with the regular students. The candidates who passed SSC Public Examinations held in May this year will get their full marks list along with the candidates who pass in SSC ASE.