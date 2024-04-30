SSC results today

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary to the Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham, will release the SSC Public Examinations 2024 results on Tuesday.

A total of 5,08,385 students appeared for the exams held in March-April in 2,676 centres. According to officials, after the declaration of results, students can view their results on the official websites, http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/ or http://results.bsetelangana.org/