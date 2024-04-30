Live
- PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
- Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’
- CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today
- LS polls: Cong revs up outreach prog to tilt scales in its favour
- Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow
- Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
- YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings
- Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State
- Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
- MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
SSC results today
Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary to the Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham, will release the SSC Public Examinations 2024 results on Tuesday.
A total of 5,08,385 students appeared for the exams held in March-April in 2,676 centres. According to officials, after the declaration of results, students can view their results on the official websites, http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/ or http://results.bsetelangana.org/
