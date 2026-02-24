Student Conferred DG NCC Commendation Card at National Level

Hyderabad: In a moment of distinguished national recognition, Lance Corporal Srujana Sadhu Sharma of 1(T) Battalion NCC, Hyderabad Group, a B.Tech student of KLH Aziznagar Campus, has been conferred the prestigious Director General (DG) NCC Commendation Card, one of the highest honours awarded within the National Cadet Corps.

The DG NCC Commendation Card is reserved for cadets who demonstrate exceptional discipline, leadership, and service excellence at the national level. The recognition places LCPL Srujana Sadhu Sharma among a select group of high-performing cadets across the country who uphold the finest traditions of NCC.

Her journey to this honour included representing the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 held in New Delhi, a platform known for its rigorous selection process and national visibility. Participation in RDC reflects months of disciplined training, competitive evaluations, and sustained performance.

Adding further distinction to the campus, Sergeant Aila Varun, another B.Tech student of KLH Aziznagar Campus and a member of 1(T) Battalion NCC, Hyderabad Group, represented the Directorate at RDC 2026. He demonstrated exemplary leadership during the camp, serving as a lead in cultural presentations and participating in nationally significant ceremonial engagements.