Student shines bright in IIGF dance competition

Mayra Sharma, a seventh-grader from Greenwood High's Bannerghatta campus, showcased excellent dance skills at the India International Groovefest (IIGF), a global dance event, marking a significant milestone in her dance journey and contributing to India's global dance narrative. Mayra was a member of the dance group ‘Astitva,’ securing an impressive 3rd position in the fiercely competitive freestyle category of India’s premier international dance extravaganza held recently at Colombo, Sri Lanka. The event saw the participation of over 500 dancers from diverse countries.

Following seasons in Dubai (2018), Thailand (2019), IIGF Online (2021), and Pattaya (2022), IIGF plans to host the competition in different countries annually. Presently, IIGF boasts a strong family of 1,188 contestants across 16 countries and continues to grow.

Expressing her pride about the group’s achievement, Mayra Sharma, a 7th-grade student of Greenwood High International School, remarked, “I am proud of our third position in the dance event. We devoted ourselves to rigorous practice and meticulous refinement of our dance form. Our aim is to participate in numerous future competitions.”

Commenting on Mayra Sharma’s accomplishment, Niru Agarwal, Trustee of Greenwood High International School, stated, “It's a matter of pride to see our student excel in such a prestigious competition. We hope other students will follow Mayra's example. We are pleased to support her and will continue to encourage exceptional talent in our school. I extend my best wishes to Mayra for her future endeavors.”

IIGF annually awards winners with cash prizes, trophies, and internationally recognized certificates, providing a significant boost to their careers. Through IIGF, students can showcase their talents and dance skills to a global audience, garnering critical acclaim, fame, and honor.