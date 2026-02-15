Students honoured at Prize Day celebration in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Students were recognised for their achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities during the Prize Day Celebration 2026 held at The Green School Bangalore. The event brought together students, parents, teachers, and invited guests to acknowledge student performance and participation across disciplines.

The programme began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting and a welcome address by Principal Usha Iyer, who emphasised the importance of balanced development combining academics, physical activity, and value-based learning. Student performances, including a fusion dance presentation, a yoga display, and the kindergarten graduation ceremony, formed part of the celebrations.

Chief Guest Acharya Ajit Kumar, Chairman of VDM India, encouraged students to focus on developing their abilities alongside academic learning. Guest of Honour Anuj S. Singh, Convener of ICSE Dehradun, highlighted the importance of recognising achievements in both scholastic and extracurricular fields.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of students for outstanding performances in academic and sporting categories. Long-serving staff members were also honoured for their contributions to the institution. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.