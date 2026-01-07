Students record national-level sporting achievements

Students of KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) have registered a series of sporting achievements at national and international levels during the 2025 competitive season, reflecting their participation and performance in university and open-category sports events.

Among the key developments, Dhanush Srikanth, a first-year BBA student, has been nominated for the Arjuna Award in Air Rifle Shooting. The nomination is based on his competitive record, regular participation in national tournaments, and continued engagement with the sport over recent years.

In athletics, M. Venkat Rami Reddy, a BBA student, won the gold medal in the 800-metre race at the Khelo India University Games 2025, held in Rajasthan. His performance placed him first among university competitors in the event. Another athlete, Mogli Venkata Ram Reddy, secured a bronze medal in the 800-metre event at the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025, contributing to India’s medal tally at the regional international meet.

KLH GBS students also took part in the South Zone Inter-University Tennis Tournament 2025, which followed a knockout format and featured teams from universities across southern India. The squad included students from KLH GBS as well as participants from the KL Vijayawada and KLH Aziznagar campuses.

In the women’s category, Muruga Sera Anjum, a third-year BBA student, was part of the competing team. The men’s team included Nashik Reddy, a third-year BBA student, and Dheeraj Reddy, a second-year BBA student. Across categories, the teams recorded one title win and two runner-up finishes during the tournament.

Based on their performances, the three tennis players have been selected to compete in the All-India Inter-University Championships and the Khelo India University Games 2026. Their selection places them among university athletes advancing to national-level competitions.