Students who start prepare for US varsities forms in grade 9, are 7.5x more likely to realise their dreams: Crimson Education

Hyderabad : Crimson Education, one of the World's Leading College Admission Consultants, on Friday announced that students who trusted Crimson Education with their aspirations for studying abroad, optimise their entire high school experience. Students who start their profile building journey in Grade 9, stand over seven times higher chances of getting accepted at their dream school, as compared to a general applicant. This is a direct consequence of creating a strategic roadmap for their high school milestones, right from grade 9 to 12.

Outside of academics, extracurricular activities become the differentiating factor between a great profile and an extraordinary profile. These successful students, on average, invested 53.3 hours per month pursuing socio-cultural extracurricular and leadership activities (ECL). This is in addition to their regular institutional curriculum. These socio-cultural activities consist of community service, volunteering for social causes, personal projects, fundraisers and charity, leadership roles driving action and collaboration at various institutional clubs, councils, or forums.

Academic ECL came in second with students devoting an average of 33 hours per week to research, internships, and education. Students selected in Ivy League colleges also committed 19 hours on average to sports per week.

Crimson Education successfully supported over 300 students, during the previous admissions cycle, to gain admissions in the top 10 universities of the USA, including Stanford, MIT, Caltech, Duke, Chicago, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern and the IVY Leagues. The ECL data has been derived from the records of these students. Students from Hyderabad form nearly 20-25% of Crimson Educations’ students cohort.

Speaking on this, Kunal Mehra, Country Head at Crimson Education said, “For students competing for coveted seats in renowned international institutes, it’s all about setting oneself apart from other highly talented individuals. This is where students from India stood apart. They started early, crafted a strategic roadmap, and presented their distinct identities and capabilities by focusing on extracurricular activities. However, choosing the right extracurricular activity that will be valued by a renowned institution can be challenging. These institutions look at a range including pre-college courses, relevant internships, community service, technical proficiencies, expressive arts, sports, and more. Right navigation of this landscape can lead to an admission in the renowned institution of one’s choice”.

Crimson Education students also invested 14.8 hours per week on activities associated with finance and entrepreneurship, by launching their clubs to even writing their novels. Students selected in IVY League also spent 9.1 hours per week on extracurricular and leadership activities associated with tech, developing applications, software, and websites. Each student spent 8 hours per week pursuing activities such as drama, literature, and music, adding to their artistic competencies.

Extracurricular and leadership pursuits are gaining increased significance in the face of growing competition. These endeavors empower students to spotlight their skills and talents, cultivating a unique identity for themselves. Engaging in such activities not only allows students to break free from the rigors of their academic syllabus but also provides a platform to passionately pursue interests as an integral part of their daily routine.

Crimson Education is holding informative workshops on US college admission strategies and will also highlight the importance and intricacies of Extracurricular and Leadership Activities (ECLs). This engaging workshop is scheduled to take place on the 14th of October 2023 in Hyderabad. The registration link for Hyderabad - https://bit.ly/crimsoninhyd