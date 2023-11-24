Study Abroad Fair conducted

Hyderabad: Human Capital Development Centre, (HCDC), Osmania University in collaboration with Global Education & Careers Forum (GECF) organised a ‘Study Abroad Fair’ on Thursday at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University. Representatives from 39 Universities across 5 countries - USA, UK, Canada, Australia and France and 800 students from different colleges across the State of Telangana attended the fair.

Prof CV Ranjani, Director, HCDC, OU urged the students to take this great opportunity to learn about the different study abroad options available to them by interacting with the University representatives present at the fair. Students of all disciplines like Commerce, Engineering, Management, Arts and Social Sciences, Sciences, can take benefit from such fair. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education stated that notable alumni of Osmania University are spread across the globe. Such fairs will cater to all the needs of aspiring students who wish to dream big and study abroad.