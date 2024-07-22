Symbol of unity: Celebrating India’s National Flag Day

The Indian National Flag stands as a potent emblem of the country’s rich cultural heritage, its arduous journey to independence, and the collective dreams and aspirations of its people. Comprising three horizontal stripes of saffron, white, and green, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra at its center, the flag encapsulates profound symbolism. Saffron represents courage and sacrifice, white denotes peace and truth, and green signifies faith and chivalry. The Ashoka Chakra, with its 24 spokes, symbolizes the eternal wheel of law and dharma.

National Flag Day, celebrated annually on July 22, commemorates the adoption of the tricolor flag designed by Pingali Venkayya. This day serves as a tribute to the profound vision and sacrifices of those who fought for India’s freedom. On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the tricolor as the national flag, a decision that marked a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards becoming a sovereign nation.

The observance of National Flag Day is not just about honoring the flag but also about recognizing the ideals and values it embodies. It is a day to reflect on the unity and diversity that characterize India and to reaffirm the commitment to building a nation that is inclusive, just, and prosperous. The flag continues to inspire generations, reminding them of the enduring spirit of patriotism and the relentless pursuit of progress. As Indians come together to celebrate this day, the national flag serves as a powerful reminder of their shared heritage and future aspirations.