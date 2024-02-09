Talent supersedes gender: Upasana

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad inaugurated its annual students' fest, Pramana-2024, on Thursday. The event, which is an amalgamation of technical and cultural events, was graced by Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR, Apollo Hospitals, who graced the occasion as the guest of honor.

In her inspiring address, Upasana Kamineni Konidela emphasized the importance of talent superseding gender. She stated, "Talent speaks volumes, and that is more important than anything external. I as a woman feel empowered by my abilities." She encouraged the audience to strive for remarkable achievements and to set themselves up to perform at their best, regardless of their gender.











Joining Upasana Kamineni Konidela at the inaugural session was G. Vamsi Krishna, Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries, who graced as the guest of honor. Krishna shared his own experiences, highlighting the limitless opportunities available to individuals, and encouraged attendees to explore their passions and interests without boundaries.



The inaugural session also saw the participation of Prof. V. R. Sastry, Director of GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, and Dr. P. Trinatha Rao, Faculty Advisor of Pramana 2024, along with student life officials. The event continued with a series of engaging activities, including a GMUN training workshop, architecture model display, battle of the bands competition, treasure hunt, and music and dance performances.

The highlight of day one was the Threeory Band Showcase, accompanied by an ethnic day celebration. The event showcased the diverse talents and passions of the GITAM, Hyderabad community.