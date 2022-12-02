TANCET 2023: Exam dates postponed, registration link to be released soon

The examinations of TANCET 2023 for the admissions into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu was postponed.

The exams which were supposed to be held from February 25 were postponed as there is no tentative schedule and no registration link released.

The candidates are advised to check the website regularly for exam schedule at – tancet.annauniv.edu and apply online as the revised dates are not released. The candidates need to click on the TANCET registration link and enter the details.

Later, they had to log in using the credentials and fill up the application form followed by uploading the documents specified and pay the application fee and submit the form.